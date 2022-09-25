Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 16,343 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 5.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ON Semiconductor worth $66,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,228,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.