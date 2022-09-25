Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 5,782 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. TTEC makes up 2.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $32,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TTEC by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,407. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $103.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

