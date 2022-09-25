Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.20.

Vincerx Pharma Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of VINC stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raquel E. Izumi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raquel E. Izumi acquired 40,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Lowe acquired 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 452,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 260,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 120.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 170,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

