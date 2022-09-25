Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $339.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.32.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

