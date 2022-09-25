Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

