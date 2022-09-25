Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $63.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

