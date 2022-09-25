VP (LON:VP) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VP (LON:VP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.57) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s previous close.
VP Stock Performance
Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 770 ($9.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.19 million and a PE ratio of 1,203.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 829.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 872.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. VP has a 12 month low of GBX 761.77 ($9.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,060 ($12.81).
About VP
