VP (LON:VP) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VP (LON:VP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.57) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s previous close.

VP Stock Performance

Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 770 ($9.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.19 million and a PE ratio of 1,203.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 829.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 872.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. VP has a 12 month low of GBX 761.77 ($9.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,060 ($12.81).

Get VP alerts:

About VP

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.