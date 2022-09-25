Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.35 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00017791 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $80.02 million and $17.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,821.06 or 0.99998960 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00059430 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005767 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00065980 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

