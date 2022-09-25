Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.19.

VMC stock opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,312,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 233,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

