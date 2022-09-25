Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.81 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $825.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00092378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00076333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00031080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 241,581,648 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

