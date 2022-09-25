Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop comprises approximately 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Walker & Dunlop worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WD opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.54 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

