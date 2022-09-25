Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 7,183 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

