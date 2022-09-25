Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 295,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,387,000 after buying an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.09 and a twelve month high of $116.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.