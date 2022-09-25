Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after buying an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after buying an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $195.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average of $219.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.