Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Takes $13.02 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 181,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,023,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SCHD opened at $68.07 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28.

