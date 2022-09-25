Wallet Swap Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (WSWAP)

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Wallet Swap has a market cap of $220,950.88 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007403 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011025 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Wallet Swap Coin Profile
Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Wallet Swap
