Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.06. 9,065,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.04. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $353.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

