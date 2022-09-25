Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €70.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HEN3 opened at €61.08 ($62.33) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.12.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

