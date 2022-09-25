Wavelength Capital Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,457 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after purchasing an additional 711,096 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,446,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 472,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $111.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

