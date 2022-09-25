Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,366 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $103,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPAB. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 671,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,035,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 95,846 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,747,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,116. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

