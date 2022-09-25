Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,409 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

SCHM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

