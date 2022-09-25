Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,879 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.13% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDW. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,617.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.55. 63,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,152. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $80.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.15.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

