Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 998,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.