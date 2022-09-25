Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.41. The company had a trading volume of 432,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

