WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$9.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.87.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.