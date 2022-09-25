Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Increased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

