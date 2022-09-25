Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,687,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Shares of FMC traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.80. 957,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

