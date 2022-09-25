Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,156. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

GIS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. 4,795,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

