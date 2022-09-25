Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.21. 1,945,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,703. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

