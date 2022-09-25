Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $16.62 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,185,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

