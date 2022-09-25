Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Shares of MA traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.58. 3,245,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $290.24 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

