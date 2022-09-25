Whole Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244,491.00 (NODE)

Whole Network (NODE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Whole Network has a total market cap of $244,491.00 and $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Whole Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Whole Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Whole Network Profile

Whole Network’s genesis date was June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 9,725,172,953 coins. The official website for Whole Network is www.wn.work. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @WNNODE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Whole Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network is a brand-new behavioral value network constructed by blockchain hardware. With the mobile phone as the terminal entrance, all the applications of the blockchain industry are collected, and the blockchain thinking is used to make each user become a node. Each node obtains the corresponding reward through its contribution in the whole network, so as to realize a consensus, co-creation and win-win behavior value network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whole Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whole Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

