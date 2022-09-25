WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Cap of $5.31 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $2.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,973.64 or 1.00002207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011712 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005795 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00066281 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

