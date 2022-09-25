Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 405,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.