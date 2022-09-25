Xensor Achieves Market Cap of $662,268.00 (XSR)

Xensor (XSR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Xensor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Xensor has a market capitalization of $662,268.00 and approximately $55,266.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xensor has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xensor Coin Profile

Xensor’s launch date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xensor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

