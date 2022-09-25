XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

XPS opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3,237.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.64. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 114.50 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 154 ($1.86).

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

