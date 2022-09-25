Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBEM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

