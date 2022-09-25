XYO Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $88.84 million and approximately $705,799.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,876.72 or 0.99999625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059875 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005686 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00065207 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. Facebook | Instagram | Github | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

