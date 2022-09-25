YAM V1 (YAM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.25 Million

YAM V1 (YAM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V1 has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $8,946.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070836 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10829184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YAM V1 Coin Profile

YAM V1 launched on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 46,536,750 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

