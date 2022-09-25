Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.91

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and traded as low as $19.44. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 2,150 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

