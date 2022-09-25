Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext Price Performance

YEXT opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Insider Activity at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 408.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

