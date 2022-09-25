YUMMY Reaches One Day Volume of $279.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, YUMMY has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $279.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071080 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY was first traded on September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 435,533,297,975 coins. YUMMY’s official website is yummy-crypto.com. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YUMMY is https://reddit.com/r/yummycoin.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.