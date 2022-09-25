Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.72.

ZLNDY stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

