Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Lowered to €33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 135.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zalando has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

