ZoidPay (ZPAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53,974.00

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One ZoidPay coin can currently be bought for $0.1000 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. ZoidPay has a total market cap of $69.99 million and approximately $53,974.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZoidPay

ZoidPay’s genesis date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

