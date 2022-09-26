10,509 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $65.41. 3,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.