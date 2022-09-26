11,339 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lithium Americas by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

NYSE LAC remained flat at $25.99 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,390. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

