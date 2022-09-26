129,055 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9,489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 242,173 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 128,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.31. 6,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,207. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.