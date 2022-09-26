12Ships (TSHP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $262,814.00

12Ships (TSHP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $262,814.00 and approximately $15,508.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,956,890,689 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 12Ships is 12ships.com.

12Ships Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

