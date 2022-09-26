15,873 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 0.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $95.28. 43,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

